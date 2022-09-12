WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whitney Pakalka, of Winston Salem, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

She bought her winning Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

It matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the Aug.15 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Pakalka claimed her prize Friday at the lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,011.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.