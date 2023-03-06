WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was shot on Monday after an acquaintance fired a gun, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:16 P.M., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting at 2713 E. Sprague St.

Arriving officers found a 67-year-old woman who had been shot in the calf. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they learned the woman had friends and acquaintances visiting her.

One of the acquaintances shot a gun while in the yard, and a bullet hit the woman while she was in her home.

The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.