WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was shot during an argument last weekend, and a man was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 1:48 a.m. on Saturday, Winston Salem officers responded to the Quality Mart at 1980 Pecan Lane when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 42-year-old Winston-Salem woman inside the store. She had been shot in the arm and grazed on the torso.

She said she was shot near her vehicle which was still parked in the 1000 block of Solomon Drive. Officers found the victim’s vehicle in the middle of Solomon Drive. Evidence consistent with a shooting was also found in the area near the vehicle.

Investigators say the woman and Jacky Daniel Jones, 60, of Winston-Salem, were driving in her vehicle and got in an argument.

The woman stopped her vehicle in the middle of the road on Solomon Drive. The victim and suspect got out of the vehicle, and the argument turned violent.

The victim was shot in the arm and torso before fleeing to the nearby Quality Mart. Jones ran away, and a police K-9 unit was used to track him, but he wasn’t found.

As a result of the investigation, the WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a warrant for arrest on Jones for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury on Saturday.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Jones turned himself in for his outstanding warrant at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

The warrants were served on him, and he is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.