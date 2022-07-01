WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kiara Carlton, of Winston-Salem, said she hopes to use her $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot win to help pay for nursing school.

“I just started working in healthcare, and I love it,” Carlton said.

Carlton, 23, currently works as a certified nursing assistant but said she wants to get her nursing degree.

She bought her winning $1 Cash 5 ticket for the June 14 drawing from Run-In on Statesville Road in North Wilkesboro.

“I was just astonished,” Carlton said. “You never really think that could actually happen to you.”

Carlton said she has lucky numbers she uses whenever she buys a ticket.

“I choose my numbers based on my family’s birthdays,” she said.

Carlton arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $78,111.

