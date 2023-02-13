WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:56 p.m., officers went to the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 34-year-old woman who was shot in her upper right abdomen.

She was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.