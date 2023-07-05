WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 51-year-old Sylvia McKellar is recovering at home after she was hit by a stray bullet during fourth of July celebrations in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Main Street in Winston-Salem.

Police say she was outside watching fireworks with her family and friends when the stray bullet hit her in the chest.

Neighbors say they were initially confused, thinking the noise was fireworks before realizing McKellar had been shot.

Now, they have a message for people who fire guns irresponsibly.

“Don’t aim it at nobody. It’s best to put it away. Guns are dangerous. Some people don’t think they are dangerous, but they are. If you don’t know what you are using them for, don’t do it. I’s time to put the guns down, young people,” said Kim Jones, a neighbor and friend of McKellar.

