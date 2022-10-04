WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman made her 85th birthday something special by helping complete strangers.

Dyeanna Jordan and her family decided last spring that they would sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house for her 85th birthday and went to work raising money to build the home. They raised $80,000!

Jordan had been involved with building habitat homes through her church in the past, as well.

On Monday, the home dedication finally happened.

The new homeowners, Vernell and Charles Springs, say after years of renting, they’re happy to finally be homeowners. It was a happy day for all involved, and a great way to mark a significant birthday.