WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 10:24 p.m. on Oct. 12, Winston-Salem officers responded to E. 23rd St. when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman who had both been shot.

The 39-year-old woman, later identified as Natalie Carter, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She died on Sunday.

The 19-year-old who was shot was treated on scene by EMS, and her injury is minor, police say.

Investigators say a vehicle pulled up in front of a home on E. 23rd St. while both women were outside.

Someone then began shooting at them. Both women were targeted, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.