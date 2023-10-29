WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several charges following a shooting at a home in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 9:14 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1600 block of North Cherry Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police were told that the victim was taken to a local hospital by family.

Investigators say the victim and suspect “are acquaintances” who got into a “physical altercation” prior to the alleged shooting. As the victim was attempting to leave the home, they were shot.

On Sunday, police announced that they took Lasonya Renee Jones, 52, of Winston-Salem, into custody in connection to the shooting investigation.

Jones is being charged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Jones is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond.