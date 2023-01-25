WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 5:30 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS officials.

Arriving officers found Archie Nash, 63, of Winston-Salem, dead at the scene. Investigators say there was a disturbance inside the home, and Nash was stabbed.

Crystal Lakita Spencer, 32, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with murder in connection to Nash’s death.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.