WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires.

Ozamiz bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $229,267.

