Winston-Salem trailblazer given honorary degree from Forsyth Technical Community College

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Don’t give up.

Those are the words from a Winston-Salem Trailblazer honored Monday at the Mazie S. Woodruff Aviation Systems Technology from leaders at Forsyth Technical Community College.

Transforming a vision to reality doesn’t come overnight. It does come with persistence. It’s something Willow Davis Jr. knows all too well.

“The opposition…was the law of the land because of the color of our skin–how we were barred away from opportunity that could have transpired but never did,” he said.

That changed Monday morning when Davis got a standing ovation as he received an honorary degree in Aviation Systems Technology.

He says he was denied the opportunity decades show because of the color of his skin.

“In order to do what one wants to do, you need an opportunity. Things have improved universally, and there are no excuses now. The door is open,” he said.

In addition to his career in aviation, he also worked closely with Mazie Woodruff who is not only the first black elected Forsyth commissioner but also who this new aviation technology lab is named after.

“He knew Ms. Mazie and was inspired by her. It was incredibly special and the perfect opportunity to honor him right here in this building named after her. We could not have found a better place or opportunity to right a wrong that was done to him so long ago,” said Dr. Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Technical Community College.

“I don’t ever want to forget her…It’s a wonder what a mind can do when you activate it,” Davis said.

He’s glad to see the doors that were once closed are now open for generations to come.

“Get in your mind what you want to do and stick with it. In due time, you will reap if you stick with it. Stay focused, and you’ll get there,” he said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and the assistant police chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department were keynote speakers at the event.

They were also honored for their impact in the community.