Winston-Salem to introduce program to help young adults seeking employment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — To target young adults who are at high risk of turning to a life of crime, or unable to move themselves out of their current situation, Winston-Salem city leaders have begun to mull over the creation of a program to help them out.

It is called the Positive Path Program, or P3, and will focus on adults between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to the city’s website, there are 59 job openings that range from high skill to entry-level skill.

In theory, the program will help fill a small portion of those jobs with suitable applicants who may be chosen to go through the P3 program.

The Positive Path Program is an apprentice-style skill-building class.

Eight individuals (number subject to change) will apply to take part in the inaugural six-month course.

The classes will be held at the Belview Recreational Center in Winston-Salem for 30 hours a week for 26 weeks.

During this time, they will be taught basic understandings of careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, math or STEAM as the program style has been dubbed. They will also be taught basic construction.

The mentors of these courses have yet to be decided, but the city group has begun to partner with other organizations and colleges in the Triad that would guide people through the classes.

People will then choose which career they would like to pursue after the first three months.

Faith Bartlett, who is one of the program organizers, explained that the courses will take a heavy shift to job-shadowing and hands-on learning.

“We’re going to have mentors, field trips, hands-on learning. Then, as we get to know them and they kind of narrow down their plan…they will discover what path they’ll take, and we’ll help them get there,” Bartlett said.

After the six-month program is over, the individuals will use their skills to find a job, which could be to fill the vacancies within the city.

The costs of the program will run roughly $191,000, which includes the salaries of those staff members helping with the program.

The costs are a concern for some city council members.

“We’re going to have to learn how to collaborate with others who are already doing something similar things so that they have buy-ins and can help facilitate the cost,” mayor pro-term said at a Public Safety Committee hearing on Monday.

Those with P3 agreed and have begun to work on partnerships that benefit the program financially.

While a hard start date has not been set, the hope is that it will begin at the end of the fiscal year or the start of the new one.

In order to apply, you must be between 18-24 years old, live within the city limits, be a young adult offender or have a parent/guardian in prison or be a foster child and be in a low-income financial category.

To find out more on how to apply, contact faithb@cityofws.org.