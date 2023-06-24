WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenage victim in critical condition.

At around 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 800 block of Bethabara Point Circle to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found the teenage victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to their back and arm.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and is considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that the shooting was not a random act and that it is being investigated by the WSPD Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.