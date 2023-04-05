WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem teen was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 8:27 p.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting on Bretton Street.

Investigators say a 19-year-old Winston-Salem woman was standing outside of a home on Bretton Street when she was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect or suspects.

She was treated at a hospital for her non-life-threatening injury.

This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.