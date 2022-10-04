WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem.

It happened Tuesday just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Trent Street.

The victim’s grandmother tells FOX8 that 19-year-old Kanyah Creasy was inside the bedroom asleep when the suspects started firing.

“About 1:15 this morning, eight or nine shots went off. I came outside, and they were already gone in the street,” said neighbor Michael Powell.

It was dark around that time, so he couldn’t make out the type of vehicle he saw speeding out of his neighborhood.

FOX8 crews counted at least eight bullet holes in the windows, siding and gutters of the home.

“It was rapid,” Powell said. “It could have been a really bad situation. Thank God everything is OK…it messes up the neighborhood. We have good people who live around here. I hate to see that happen.”

Winston Salem police are still looking for the suspects in the shooting. If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.