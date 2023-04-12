WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has been charged in the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers came to Pizza Hut on 5952 University Parkway after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that the suspect used a knife to threaten the cashier at Pizza Hut and take an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the scene. The cashier was not injured during the robbery.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility for the robbery.

Investigators later identified Anthony Tyree Wilson, 18, as the suspect.

On Wednesday, CID officers found Wilson at his home and took him into custody.

He is being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held in the detention center on a $50,000 bond.

Wilson will make a first appearance in court on Thursday.

