WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was arrested on Thursday evening after a shootout near Kristy’s Food Mart, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the WSPD responded to the area of Kristy’s Food Mart at 28th Street and Liberty Street when they were told about multiple shots being fired.

Arriving officers didn’t find victims or suspects at the scene, but there was evidence of multiple rounds being fired.

Investigators say two separate groups of people shot at each other in front of Kristy’s Food Mart. The business had multiple customers inside at the time, and multiple rounds hit the building, but no injuries or additional property damage was reported.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office found one of the vehicles involved.

William Bell, 19, of Winston-Salem, was taken into custody by the deputies after a brief physical struggle.

Law enforcement officials identified Bell was as one of the shooters, and he has been charged by the WSPD with discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Additional charges are being sought by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPDat 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.