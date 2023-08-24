WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old and two juveniles were arrested after a vehicle was stolen and shots were fired in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:16 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at Thomasville Road. Officers were told multiple people robbed a victim at gunpoint and took his vehicle.

At 5:21 a.m., the stolen vehicle was involved in a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 1000 block of E. 15th St.

Officers found the vehicle driving on North Cleveland Avenue. The vehicle drove away from offers to the 1200 block of E. 29th St.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Jahel Graham, 18, of Winston-Salem, and two juvenile suspects.

Officers requested secure custody orders on the two juveniles, and the orders were granted.

Graham was reportedly driving the vehicle and was charged with:

armed robbery

possession of a stolen vehicle

misdemeanor speed to elude

no operators license

simple possession of marijuana

He is in the Forsyth County Detention center under a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.