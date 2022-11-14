WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It takes help from the whole community to put an end to homelessness.

This week, cities across the nation are taking part in Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. On Monday, Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines shared a proclamation on how location agencies are taking action here in the Triad.

Shelters in Winston-Salem are nearing capacity as winter temperatures arrived this weekend. The Bethesda Center had a line of people waiting to get inside even before they opened.

Some people say there is a lack of essential resources like toilet paper, and that the center is so full that once a bed opens in the night shelter, it’s filled immediately.

“You’ve still got people with all sorts of needs and disabilities standing out in a parking lot for the majority of their time here,” said Cormel Lee, who was staying at the Bethesda Center.

People stood outside wrapped in coats and blankets waiting to go inside where they could use the restroom, shower or use the laundry facilities or phones.

City With Dwellings is another of the non-profits in Winston-Salem working to open a winter overflow shelter by mid-December.

While homelessness is a year-round challenge, the challenges intensify as the temperatures drop in the winter.

The Bethesda Center has a wishlist of supplies you can donate. Some of these include:

Cases of Water

Cans of Lysol

Disinfecting Wipes

Liquid Hand Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Toilet Paper

There’s a more complete list on the Bethesda Center website.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday any time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.