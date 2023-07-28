WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new initiative kicked off just a month ago in an effort to help families get the healthy produce they need.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health called the new program “Take What You Need.”

So far, the program has donated seven pounds of vegetables to small grocery stores located within food desert areas in Winston-Salem.

Public Health Educator for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health Katie Johnson started this new initiative in an effort for families to have a healthier diet.

Johnson has grown different types of vegetables like peppers, cucumbers and zucchinis from Simon’s Community Garden.

Then it gets donated to designated grocery stores.

“Everything that I produce and harvest, I donate back to stores like these that are within the initiative,” Johnson said.

The program also helps families living within food deserts get the healthy produce they need.

“You see a trend with those certain groups of people that they have higher rates of chronic diseases. They are more susceptible to hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and it all relates back to the food that they eat for part of it,” Johnson said.

All you have to do is go to a participating store and quite simply take what you need from the marked basket.

You can find these baskets in three Hispanic grocery stores, which are stores that signed up to be a part of this initiative.

One of these stores is Los Primos located off of University Parkway.

Store owners who signed up are happy with the program.

“Due to the number of poor people that we have in our community … we saw that benefit that we can give and offer to people,” said Los Primos store owner Juan Batista.

The team is looking to expand to greens, onions, potatoes and more in the fall.

Johnson’s goal is to donate 300 pounds of produce by the end of 2025.