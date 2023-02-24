WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in an attempted January armed robbery has been taken into custody by SWAT officers.

On Jan. 14, 2023, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to Speedway on 3600 South Main Street.

Speedway personnel told investigators that the suspect entered the Speedway on foot and demanded money while pointing a firearm.

On Friday, police announced that they are charging Jesus Omar Figueroa, 20, with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The WSPD’s SWAT team found Figueroa and took him into custody on Thursday. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.