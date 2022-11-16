WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You hear it all the time – when it comes to being a student-athlete, being a student comes first.

Nobody understands that more than Jireh Pinkney.

“My motto is do what you have to do now so you can do what you want later. I will always say that to myself,” the Winston-Salem State middle hitter explained of the hard work she’s putting in as a college student. “Growing up I’ve always been good at science. Science was something I was always interested in. I knew from sixth grade like science – that’s my thing.”

While she loves to be on the court with her team – her true passion lies in biology.

“I want to be a researcher working in the lab working on whatever diseases,” she said of her dreams. “I’m open to whatever disease there is. You have to be open. You never know what you’re going to study. I’m open to doing that and I want to build from there.”

Her passion is so strong – she was one of ten minority students selected for an eight-week summer internship with Wake Forest’s cancer biology program.

“I was also working with other students that were there as well,” she remembered. “It was great because we were all African-American or minority students as well and it was just the best experience ever.”

At the end of her internship – she gave a presentation on the effects of cigarette smoking on immune therapy that gave her the opportunity to attend the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minoritized Scientists in Anaheim.

“It means a lot because AMRCMS is like a national thing that is big in the science field,” she mentioned. “It’s such an honor to go there.”

One of Jireh’s top goals is to make a difference in the Black community by going into the field of immunology and infectious diseases.

“I want to be involved. I want to help people. I want to have a voice in the science community,” she emphasized. “Black women don’t have a voice that much so me being able to be in the science field in health care and helping making medicines and all those things tying together and being that voice for us – that is something I aspire to be.”

As one of the few Black women in her field – she’s paving new ways.

But that doesn’t come without challenges.

“It definitely is a lot of pressure,” Jireh explained. “I feel like I have to go over and beyond. I have to overachieve everything I do because that science field is predominantly white especially for what I want to do.”

She hopes other young minority girls will follow in her footsteps to know this path is possible for anyone.

“I get to be that person,” she mentioned. “I always wanted to be that person for other people. So to be that person and achieving that goal is crazy to me. It’s a dream come true honestly.”

And while things are hard to balance now – she knows she’ll look back and be grateful for the sacrifices she made to reach her goals.

“My future is my motivation,” she concluded. “I don’t want to fail. I’m afraid of failure. I know failure comes with the process – but success at the end of the road, that’s what I’m looking for.”