WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University is currently on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus.

FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department say they have found no evidence of a shooting on campus.

WSSU was locked down as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.