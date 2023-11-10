WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem State University men’s basketball team will compete at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

WSSU alum Stephen A. Smith made the announcement live during his show “First Take” and surprised the team with the news.

WSSU will face off against Virginia Union University in the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 17 during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The game will be played live on national television on TNT, ESPN and NBA TV.

“We’re excited to bring these two storied programs and conference rivals together to compete in our third HBCU Classic as part of NBA All-Star 2024,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “The level of competition during the previous two Classic games set a high standard and showcased the tremendous pride of the HBCU community. We look forward to celebrating Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University on one of the NBA’s marquee stages.”