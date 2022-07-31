WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.”

The area surrounding the 1500 block of Oakshire Court (Google Maps)

At the scene, investigators searched the area for potential victims, suspects and evidence. During their search, a private vehicle came to a local hospital and dropped off an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire between two unknown groups. During that exchange, the aforementioned 18-year-old was struck.

The victim’s condition is considered to be critical. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say that several vehicles and an apartment building were also struck during the exchange of gunfire. No other gunshot victims were found.

The investigation is active and ongoing in its early stages. This is a developing story.