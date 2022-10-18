WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — With six fire-related deaths in Winston-Salem this year, the city is seeing a record-breaking number with two months left in 2022.

“Fire season is not even upon us, and we have never had that many fatalities in one year before,” said Winston-Salem Fire Risk Reduction Specialist Theresa Knopps.

Many of the call’s firefighters have responded to are kitchen fires. That includes one last month at Bethabara Gardens Apartments.

Two people died. Discarded smoking material displaced eight people. A 64-year-old-woman had to go to the hospital for treatment.

So far this year, Winston-Salem fire crews responded to 266 fires. It’s about 20 more than this same time last year.

The most recent happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. at the Savannah Place Apartment Homes on Magnolia Branch Drive.

Helmet camera video firefighters captured showed the intense flames.

“We were asleep around 5 a.m., and we heard severe banging on our door. It was one of the residents upstairs saying ‘get out,”‘ Nina Price said.

The flames consumed the side of the apartment building. You could see burning debris falling from the third floor.

“I would have slept through the alarm if it wasn’t for them. Thank God for them,” Price said.

“What I can tell you is that we have set a record and not a record that we ever wanted to set,” Knopps said.

Knopps says families can take steps to cut down on those numbers.

It starts with paying attention to what’s on the stove.

She told FOX8 that unattended cooking is the number one cause of fires in the city.

“In all my years in the fire service (1993), I have never stood in a yard with a family who said ‘I just knew my house was going to burn down.’ I really think it’s time for your viewers and for everyone to change that attitude that it’s not going to happen to me,” she said

She warns people to not cover smoke detectors and to take out batteries and encourages them to consider an automatic stove/fire suppressor.

“They are a magnet to your hood, and there’s a fusible leak. When it reaches a certain temperature, an extinguishing powder will drop upon the fire…smothering it,” she said.

It’s a safety feature to protect you in today’s homes where she says you have less than two minutes to escape when it’s on fire.

It’s because the materials used today are more combustible.

Knopps says like a severe weather plan, you should also have one for a fire, meaning a family escape route and a safe meeting spot nearby so everyone can be accounted for if you have to evacuate.