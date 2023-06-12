WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In response to a series of safety concerns raised by both passengers and transit employees, the Winston-Salem Transit Authority is taking steps to address the issues at the Clark Campbell Transportation Center.

The center has experienced a range of issues in recent months. Employees have reported uncomfortable situations upon arriving at work, including people using the center as a long-term living facility and engaging in illegal activities such as drug use and fights.

In response, the transit authority presented its proposed safety revisions during a Winston-Salem Public Safety Committee meeting Monday afternoon.

Donna Woodson, the general manager of the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, expressed her concern for the safety of employees.

“When my employees come to work, they feel unsafe because they never know what they will encounter, and this presents a challenge for me as a manager,” she said.

Instances of employees being blocked from accessing the transportation center and conflicts between passengers have become recurring problems, significantly impacting the work environment.

In the meeting, Woodson highlighted a particularly troubling concern.

“We have been forced to close the restrooms at least twice … each month due to clogged or overflowing toilets caused by drug needles,” she said.

Acknowledging the limitations of the city’s police resources, Woodson is proposing several changes to enhance safety. These measures include the installation of metal detectors, granting security personnel the authority to make arrests and implementing a new code of conduct.

Tina Carson-Wilkins, a Winston-Salem Transit Authority employee, expressed support for these measures.

“We applaud the inclusion of the proposed safety features. Adding an extra layer of safety is always appreciated,” she said.

To implement the proposed safety revisions, the transit authority will need to present the proposals to the Transit Authority Board for approval, followed by a review and final approval by the City Council.

This process is scheduled to take place in August. If approved, the installation of safety features is expected to commence in the fall of 2023.