WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem resident will be competing in the new PBS series “The Great American Recipe.”

Bambi Jones has been announced as one of the 10 home cooks who will compete in the show’s inaugural season.

Jones traces her roots as a cook back to her grandparents’ farm in South Carolina, using the freshest ingredients to prepare what she describes as “Heart and Soul food.”

Jones’ signature dish is a family recipe, smoked mac and cheese with bacon, passed down across numerous generations.

“The Great American Recipe” premiers on June 24.