WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem man with cognitive impairment.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr.

He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes.

Anyone who has seen Shugart is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department.