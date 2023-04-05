WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General on Tuesday.

At around 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to Dollar General on 1771 Motor Road to investigate a possible armed robbery.

Investigators say that a man entered the store with a firearm and used force to try and steal money from the cash register while buying an item.

Police say that the suspect failed at stealing the money and left the scene after being picked up by someone in a white sedan with a loud muffler.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

20-30 years old

Grey hoodie

Black joggers

White tennis shoes

Light skin

Thin mustache

Was picked up by someone in a white sedan with a loud muffler

The robbery was an isolated incident, according to police. There is no further information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.