WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1 p.m., WSPD units responded to the 500 block of Vine Street when they were told about an attempted armed robbery.

Investigators say a male suspect went up to a 35-year-old Winston-Salem woman in a parking lot, put a knife to her throat and demanded money.

The suspect then ran away. The victim has a cut on her hand, and police say her injuries are minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.