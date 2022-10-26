WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects after a teen was shot in the arm during a robbery in Winston-Salem on Wednesay, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:43 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to Wyandotte Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found an 18-year-old lying in the yard of a home on Wyandotte Avenue suffering from a single gunshot wound to his arm.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim met the two suspects also believed to be 18 in the ball fields at 810 West Clemmonsville Road.

The victim admitted to trying to buy illegal narcotics from the suspects, and they stole money from him.

During a fight, the victim says the suspects shot him in the arm. The victim and suspects then reportedly ran away before police arrived.

The police conducted a K-9 search, but no suspects were found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.