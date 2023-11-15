WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for suspects after an attempted carjacking at a gas station.

Surveillance video shows two masked men with guns approach a parked car at a gas pump at the Family Fare gas station at the corner of West First Street and Hawthorne Road.

The victim drove away, and police are hoping someone can identify the people in the video.

Police say that a car is property, and safety is more important, so you always give up your car and not your life.

