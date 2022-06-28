WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers tell FOX8 they are investigating a shooting inside the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 8:32 p.m.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. The Winston-Salem Police Department says officers have not found a victim inside the Target.

There is no suspect information available.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is also responding.

There is a heavy police presence outside the area, and a FOX8 crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.