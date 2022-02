WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital after a vehicle hit a gas station on South Stratford Road on Tuesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A vehicle hit the Speedway on 2420 S. Stratford Rd., and the building has minimal damage.

One person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are looking for a Silver Ford Taurus.