WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a man who they say tried to kidnap a jogger on Wednesday.

Around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Salem Avenue, a suspect tried to kidnap a woman who was jogging.

She was not hurt.

Winston-Salem police have not released a potential motive at this time.

If you have information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department.

This is a developing story.