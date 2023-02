WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting left two people in critical condition on Thursday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers are on scene at an apartment complex on Maryland Avenue.

Police say both victims are male.

Winston-Salem police investigating shooting on Maryland Avenue (WGHP)

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.