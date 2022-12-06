WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for answers after a man was hit by a car that did not stop, they say.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday, Winston-Salem police were called about a crash on East Fifth Street. They determined that Clarence Watson was walking on E. Fifth St. when someone hit him and drove off.

Watson died at the scene.

This is the 20th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 28 at this time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.