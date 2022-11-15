WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
FOX8 is told a 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on Pinedale Drive.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story.
by: Dolan Reynolds
