Winston-Salem police investigating cyberstalking with Air Tags

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Secret location tracking with Air Tags and other products is happening more and more in the Triad.

Since December 2021, the Winston-Salem Police Department has filed three reports related to cyberstalking with an Air Tag.

Most recently, police arrested Daniel Reynoso for hiding a location tracker under the wheel well of a 29-year-old woman’s car.

Police say he did it while she was at work in the leasing office of the Enclave Apartments on Brownsboro Road.

Investigators confirm to FOX8 the two knew each other, and Reynoso previously lived at the complex.

The woman got a notification an unknown device was following her, and immediately called the police.

According to investigators, the crimes are on the rise partially because the trackers are easy to get.

“They’re relatively inexpensive. About $30 apiece,” said Sgt. Charles Olivo with the WSPD.

The trackers are only the size of a quarter, making it difficult to find them, especially in a vehicle.

If you do find it, tracking down the person who put it there is the easy part.

“Once you find it, you can put the tag on the phone, and it will let you know the serial number as well as the telephone number that’s registered to the device itself,” Olivo said.

WSPD leaders are making every patrol officer and investigator aware of the technology, sharing cases and information from other states and departments to help them respond to calls.

As more people buy these gadgets, officers think it could be the beginning of a larger cyberstalking problem.

“Unfortunately, there’s always people out there that take a good thing and use it in nefarious ways,” Olivo said.

If you get a notification that you are being followed by an unknown device, police say you shouldn’t go home or drive to any other familiar locations.

Drive directly to the police department or stay where you are and call the police.