WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Forsyth County.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to Peachtree Meadows Drive about a shooting. At the scene, officers found that a white SUV had driven through the area and two people inside had fired in the direction of a man who was uninjured.

Two rounds entered a home on Peachtree Meadows Circle but none of the people inside were hurt.

A little while later, police say officers with Kernersville Police Department were called to an area hospital after a 17-year-old boy was brought in with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. They say he was dropped off by a friend in a white SUV.

Police say that the teenager was stabilized at the hospital.

Police are investigating to see whether these two events are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.