WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday and found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A woman also told police that shots were fired into her car, but she doesn’t know why she was targeted.

The male victim was shot in the arm. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Shell casings were found at Quarry Park.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story.