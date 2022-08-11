WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem.

According to police, they were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane Avenue.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Police say this was an isolated incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.