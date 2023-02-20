WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the ankle on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Seventeenth Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old woman who was shot in left ankle. She was taken to the hospital and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was in a disturbance with a suspect, a gun was fired one time and the woman was hit by a bullet in her left ankle.

The investigation is ongoing.