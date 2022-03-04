Winston-Salem police identify victim in Indiana Avenue homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have identified the victim in a fatal early morning shooting on Indiana Avenue.

Officers say they responded to Indiana Avenue at 3:24 a.m. when they were told about a shooting.

They found 25-year-old Marcus Daiquin Montgomery at the scene.

Montgomery had been shot and was pronounced dead.

Officers believe the suspect(s) left in a vehicle.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and found both spent and live ammunition at the scene.

Investigators are unable to provide suspect information at this time.

This is the eighth homicide in the city of Winston-Salem in 2022, compared to six at this point last year.