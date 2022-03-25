WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Freezin’ for a reason.

Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department got chilly raising money for the Special Olympics on Friday.

Special Olympians and officers gathered in a parking lot off Hanes Mall Boulevard to dance and celebrate being together during a fundraiser.

“It fills my heart with joy to…catch up with everybody,” said Sergeant Thomas Day with the WSPD.

Normally, the polar plunge is held at Wet n’ Wild Emerald Pointe, but this year, they used buckets of ice water.