WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at an auto parts store in Winston-Salem.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday Winston-Salem police were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. Employees said that a man wearing all black walked in and “announced he was robbing the business.”

The suspect allegedly showed a gun and demanded money, running away when he was given an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.