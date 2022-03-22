WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police could soon add a new tool to their digital software tool belt to tackle the high number of homicides and gun violence crimes that have hit the city hard in 2022.

At Monday’s public safety meeting, Assistant Police Chief William Penn outlined a pilot program to introduce 25 Flock Safety License Plate reading cameras to the city within the next year.

“We were approached with this opportunity, and we thought, ‘it is time for us to get into the game,’” Penn said.

Flock Safety cameras is the same company and the same cameras being used in Kernersville and Greensboro with success already being seen to close cases involving stolen vehicles.

Per a document filed by Winston-Salem Police Department to the Public Safety Committee:

AXON and Flock Safety have proposed a “pilot program” to WSPD to install and operate a network of 25 sensors, which will be equitably deployed in all eight (8) wards in the City, for a period of 1 year without charge ($71,000+ value). The City of Raleigh and the Raleigh Police Department have already committed to participate in this “pilot program”. Although the sensor hardware will remain the property of Flock Safety, WSPD will own the data collected by the sensors. Flock Safety is committed to never share any data with third parties.

The department believes the cameras would also be compatible with its gunshot detection system and would allow officers to obtain descriptions of vehicles engaged in firing weapons on city streets.

If approved, the department would put at least one camera within each of the eight districts of the city. It would then look through data of heavily-trafficked areas and areas of high crimes to determine where the remaining cameras would go.

It would also take recommendations from city council members on areas of their district they feel would work best such as near Hanes Mall or near an area hospital, as Council Member Kevin Mundy has requested.

“We’ve had a good bit of violence or threat of gun violence at Hanes Mall. I would also want to catch these hospitals because a lot of these victims are dumped off and left at the front door of the hospitals. So this will help us find out who we need to look for and ask,” he explained.

The cameras capture the license plate number and other identifying details of the vehicle that would help officers locate it if it ended up being reported stolen or involved in a violent crime.

Using the software, those images are then saved for a various period of time.

Investigators can access those images as needed for that period of time. If the images are not saved during that time frame, they will be deleted.

Officers would also be able to access and share images with other departments that have the Flock Safety system installed.

Winston-Salem police say the discussion is still in the very early stages, and it will take time to determine if the cameras will come to the city.