WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A wreck involving a police car is being cleared from a busy Winston-Salem road.

A Winston-Salem Police Department car was involved in a wreck just before noon on Peters Creek Parkway at Hutton Street, just north of Silas Creek Parkway and I-40.

Dispatch does not believe that the officer was injured but we are working to gather more information on how this happened.

Tow trucks are on the scene and the wreck doesn’t appear to have had a significant impact on traffic.